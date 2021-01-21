Best Life: Home office tax deductions

If you’re an employee at a company, meaning you receive a W2, you are ineligible. Only those who are self-employed can apply. There are two main qualifications: you must use a portion of your home exclusively and regularly for your work. And your home must be your principal place of business. However, it may be a red flag for auditors. “One of the expenses you can deduct for a home office if you own a house, is depreciation on the house,” said Gary Kane, CPA, of Kane & Associates.