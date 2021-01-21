Best Life: How to stay above the poverty line during the pandemic

Could you live on $12,000 a year? How about a family of four living on $26,000? Thirty-four million people in the U.S. are living on this or less. “We became homeless and now we don’t have food, and now COVID, it’s been really, really tough,” said Latisha King. But would you make the right choices when it comes to living on less? www.playspent.org puts your knowledge to the test. It asks a series of questions like ‘Which job would you take if you are desperate?’ ‘Do you pay for health insurance or groceries?’ the choices you make can be life-altering.