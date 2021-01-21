‘Celebrating America’: Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons sing ‘Better Days’ at Stax Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s primetime musical special “Celebrating America” aired Wednesday night featuring singers, artists and musicians with introductions from first responders, activists and Americans across the nation.
One big name from the Mid-South, a Memphis native, performed for the post-inauguration celebration.
Justin Timberlake along with Ant Clemons performed “Better Days,” a song they wrote a few months ago. The pair filled the one and only Stax Museum in the heart of Memphis with the encouraging lyrics. Bursting into the street with harmonious backup vocals from a socially distanced choir.
“You gone see there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep your eyes on the road head...” sang Timberlake.
