Construction has officially started on St. Jude’s Dream Home for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel or even food, thanks to support for initiatives like the Dream Home.
“The cost for St. Jude to do what it does is over 2 million dollars a day,” said Dream Home Board Member Dr. Susan Aguillard.
Ticket sales for the St. Jude Dream Home raise millions of dollars for the hospital each year. Aguillard’s father started the first ever dream home campaign over 30 years ago.
“It’s gone from one home which was a prefab home raising a $160,000 to raising over $40 -45 million dollars a year,” Dr. Aguillard stated.
This year’s dream home will be built on a lot in Lakeland’s Winstead Farms neighborhood, where construction is in the very early stages.
It’s the third year in a row the Dream Home will be in Lakeland.
Lakeland Commissioner Wesley Wright said he is honored Lakeland will once again serve as home for the Dream Home.
“It’s been great playing host to the St. Jude Dream Home. It’s been in three different neighborhoods now. It really brings a lot of positive advertisement for the town,” said Wright.
Lakeland officials waved fees for St. Jude to build the home.
The man behind the construction plans is Greg Bridgers of Southern Serenity Homes.
“It’ll be a French Country Style home. It’s two-and-a-half bath down, to full baths up; four bedrooms total,” said Bridgers.
Southern Serenity has taken the lead on building the St. Jude dream home for 14 years now.
Bridgers said 2021′s design is extra special.
“Right around the corner from the rear porch, there is a big surprise for everybody this year. It is an outdoor cooking area. I’ve done one other and it was on a million-and-a-half a dollar house,” said Bridgers.
The St. Jude Dream Home campaign kicks off March 26. It is he first day the public can reserve tickets.
