COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City officials with Germantown and Collierville are working with the Shelby County Health Department to open a regional COVID-19 vaccination site next month.
If all goes well, the health department hopes to have the distribution site open as early as Feb. 1 in Germantown at Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue.
“Staff has worked round the clock for weeks to put a plan in place that allows Germantown and Collierville to be a part of the solution and to help put an end to the pandemic that continues to impact the health of our businesses and neighbors,” said Germantown City Administrator Patrick Lawton.
The exact start date isn’t certain and will depend on the number of vaccines that the Health Department receives from the State of Tennessee.
“As you can imagine, this is a huge undertaking,” said Germantown Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Selberg. “We are just as eager as our neighbors to finalize our plan and we committed to sharing additional information with the public as soon as it is confirmed,” he added.
While the church is providing the location, staff from Germantown and Collierville will operate the site.
Officials said any questions related to scheduling an appointment should be directed to the Shelby County Health Department at (901) 222-SHOT.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.