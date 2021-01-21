Dolly Parton’s brother dies after battle with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dolly Parton announced on social media that her brother has died after a battle with cancer. Parton said her brother Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. She added that Randy headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986.
Randy had several chart records of his own, but Dolly said his duet with her on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in her career.
The music legend ended her post by saying Randy was survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.
