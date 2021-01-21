Dolly Parton’s brother dies after battle with cancer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 10:55 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dolly Parton announced on social media that her brother has died after a battle with cancer. Parton said her brother Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. She added that Randy headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986.

My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better...

Posted by Dolly Parton on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Randy had several chart records of his own, but Dolly said his duet with her on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a highlight in her career.

The music legend ended her post by saying Randy was survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

