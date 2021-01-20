A few showers now, but the heaviest rain is yet to come

An upper level disturbance is bringing clouds and scattered showers to the Mid-South tonight but shouldn’t put a big damper on the rest of the week. Another system will move in Sunday bringing more rain for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

By Ron Childers | January 20, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 6:04 PM

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, a light northwest wind, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a light northeast wind and lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs near 50, and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows holding steady in the upper 50s and rising.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50.

