Martavious Banks lawsuit settled against the City of Memphis
Martavious Banks (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Associated Press and WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 21, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 9:54 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man who survived a shooting by police after fleeing a traffic stop has settled his lawsuit against the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

The amount for the settlement has not been determined at this time. The original lawsuit had sought $10 million in damages.

Banks ran from a police traffic stop and was shot by a Memphis police officer in September 2018. Banks was critically wounded and spent weeks in intensive care at a hospital.

Banks sued a year after the shooting after an investigation showed officers did not have their body cameras activated as required by department policy.

Three officers involved in the shooting were not charged, though one did resign. Banks was charged with evading arrest and unlawful weapons possession. He was released from jail after pleading guilty.

