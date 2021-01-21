Memphis Tiger Women get first conference basketball victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women’s Basketball team, looking for its first American Athletic Conference win, hits the road at Cincinnati.
The Tiger Women, 2-7 on the year, 0-4 in the AAC, go inside to their workhorse to get things done.
Dulcey FanKam-Mendjiadou just a terror in the paint. She’s averaging a double-double on the season and pulls off another against the Bearcats. Eighteen points and 11 rebounds for Mendjiadou.
She has help in the post from Alana Davis putting in ten points and eight boards. Memphis outscore Cincy by eight in the paint and pulls down eight more boards.
Tigers win it. Final score 61-52. The U of M returns home to face Wichita State Saturday at the Fieldhouse.
