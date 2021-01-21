Mid-South Congress members, governors react to Biden-Harris inauguration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Front and center at the inauguration was the Democrat from Memphis, U.S. Congressman Steve Cohen.
“This is not like any other inaugural I’ve been to and I’ve been to several,” Cohen told WMC Action News 5. “This is going to be one where you’re going to be on pins and needles.”
After Joe Biden took the oath of office, Rep. Cohen tweeted: “Ready to get to work, Mr. President.”
Memphis’ other U.S. Representative, Republican David Kustoff, tweeted his congratulations to Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, adding, “Although there will be times where we disagree, we are Americans first and must work together.”
U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi tweeted:
Mississippi’s U.S. Senator Roger Wicker attended with his wife.
“The inaugural ceremony is one of the majestic symbols of our republic, representing the orderly transfer of power from one administration to the next,” he posted on social media.
The Magnolia State’s other Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith wished Biden and Harris well.
“I am committed to working with the new administration,” she tweeted, “to find common ground solutions overcoming these challenges.”
Tennessee’s two Republican U.S. senators were less bipartisan in their posts.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn praised former President Donald Trump in a series of tweets and Sen. Bill Hagerty tweeted.
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, the Republican from Arkansas, asked God to grant Biden and Harris wisdom and fortitude.
“I look forward to working with their administration for the good of Arkansans and all Americans,” he posted.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wished President Biden the best as “he takes on this immense responsibility,” and quoting George H.W. Bush the governor told Biden, “your success now is our country’s success.”
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that “Elee and I are praying for President Joe Biden…for good health and good fortune. We should all be rooting for the USA to prosper!”
And Tennessee Governor Bill Lee posted nothing to social media about the Biden/Harris inauguration, instead tweeting about his role on a new COVID-19 task force.
