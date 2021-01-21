Sun returns for the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds through evening with a few breaks in the clouds, mainly in northwest TN and northeast AR. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s after sunset. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Passing clouds will give way to partial clearing in spots overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to around 40 with a light wind.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in northwest TN to mid 50s in north MS with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. It will be colder Friday night with lows around 30 under a mostly clear sky.
WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with some sunshine early. Clouds will move in Saturday afternoon into the night. Showers are likely Sunday with highs slowly rising through the 50s. Rain will be likely Sunday night into Monday morning as another front moves through the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will move out by Monday afternoon with cool conditions returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop back into the low 50s both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
