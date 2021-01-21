Next 3 Grizzlies games postponed for COVID-19 issues, league says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced Thursday the next three Grizzlies games are postponed.
Grizzlies’ next three games -- Friday at Portland and Sunday and Monday vs. Sacramento are postponed in accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Memphis is dealing with ongoing COVID-19 issues. The team’s Wednesday night game in Portland was also put on hold after the Griz were determined not to have the mandatory eight players needed to proceed.
Contact tracing is ongoing among players.
