Ole Miss Baseball will have fans at Swayze Field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With springtime comes baseball season, and Wednesday, Ole Miss Baseball announced fans will be able to watch games in person this year.
Swayze Field will host baseball games with 25 percent capacity. Seating will be socially-distanced, with certain seats blocked off.
Face coverings will also be required for entry and at all times, except when eating or drinking. The first game in Oxford is scheduled for February 23 against Arkansas State.
