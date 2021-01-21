Police searching for missing 81-year-old Germantown man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.
According to authorities, Nathan Rast was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of Mont Blanc Dr.
Mr.Rast was last seen wearing jeans and a flannel shirt, police said.
He owns a white 2016 Lexus ES350 with a license plate of 4J3-2W3.
If you have any information on Mr.Rast whereabouts, please contact the Germantown Police Department at (901)-754-7222.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.