City Watch for runaway boy in Memphis canceled

Missing 13-year-old in Memphis
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 21, 2021 at 6:32 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 3:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

UPDATE (3:04 P.M.): Authorities said the boy has been found and is safe.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a runaway 13-year-old. Christopher Gill was last seen on Atlas Street near N. Graham Street and Chelsea Ave.

Police said he was seen around 10:45 Wednesday night. Gill was wearing a blue hoodie with a white shirt underneath and black tennis shoes.

Christopher is a white male, 5′4″, 105-lbs, with short blonde hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Gill, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

