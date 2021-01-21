City Watch for runaway boy in Memphis canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
UPDATE (3:04 P.M.): Authorities said the boy has been found and is safe.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a runaway 13-year-old. Christopher Gill was last seen on Atlas Street near N. Graham Street and Chelsea Ave.
Police said he was seen around 10:45 Wednesday night. Gill was wearing a blue hoodie with a white shirt underneath and black tennis shoes.
Christopher is a white male, 5′4″, 105-lbs, with short blonde hair.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Gill, contact MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
