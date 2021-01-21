President Biden proposes sweeping immigration reform bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden is spending his first hours in office undoing many pieces of legislation. This includes a sweeping immigration reform bill that would offer a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.
Vivian Fernandez-de-Adamson of La Prensa Latina in Memphis says out of the millions who could be impacted, this is especially important for children.
“Especially for the dreamers, it’s not their fault they came to this country when they were children,” she said. “I mean their parents brought them here. So they grew up here. So basically the United States is their country.”
The bill by Biden will allow undocumented people to apply for temporary legal status, with the opportunity to apply for green cards after five years.
Then after three years, those holding green cards who pass additional background checks would be able to apply to be citizens.
