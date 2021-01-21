Shelby County considers barring Trump’s name from appearing on buildings, other sites

“As the founder of Take ‘Em Down 901, I know how white supremacy has used buildings, parks and property to lift the names of white supremacists and those who hold racists and xenophobic ideals,” said Sawyer. “Just knowing what Donald Trump stands for, I want to make sure we protect future generations from the same thing we’re going through now, where we’re having to clean up the names of our buildings, our parks, and what’s placed there.”