Showers this morning and over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is still light rain in many areas along and south of I-40, including in Shelby County. Although most of this rain will end by 8 am, there could still be some patchy drizzle through this afternoon. The best chance for drizzle will be in north Mississippi. It will remain overcast all day and clouds will stick around tonight. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s this afternoon and low temperatures will be in the lower 40s tonight.