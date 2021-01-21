Showers this morning and over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is still light rain in many areas along and south of I-40, including in Shelby County. Although most of this rain will end by 8 am, there could still be some patchy drizzle through this afternoon. The best chance for drizzle will be in north Mississippi. It will remain overcast all day and clouds will stick around tonight. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s this afternoon and low temperatures will be in the lower 40s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 54 degrees. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 42 degrees. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Showers will be possible on Friday, especially in the morning and early afternoon in north Mississippi. However, most of the area will remain dry with a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees tomorrow.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be cool on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. There will be sunny and dry conditions on Saturday, but clouds and showers will be possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Thunderstorms will be likely on Monday as a cold front moves through the area. Rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Monday and then drop to the 50s on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.