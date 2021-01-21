Vols running back, Eric Gray, enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More fallout from the college football recruiting scandal that’s cost the University of Tennessee its Head Coach and Athletic Director.
Now, it’s cost them their top returning Running Back. Multiple reports said Memphian Eric Gray is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gray, who prepped at Lausanne Collegiate School, led the Vols in rushing and ranked among the SEC leaders in yards from scrimmage as a sophomore in 2020.
He originally committed to Michigan out of High School but made a late flip to Tennessee. Losing Gray would leave the Vols with a large void to fill in their backfield with Ty Chandler transferring to North Carolina earlier this month.
Three other Vols stars enter the Transfer Portal Wednesday night. All SEC LB Henry To’o Linebacker Quavaris Crouch, and Offensive Lineman Jahmir Johnson.
