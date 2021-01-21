Will Nesbitt play for Tigers early?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The question surrounding the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball team right now is not if incoming high school phenom, Jordan Nesbitt, will play - it’s when. And will that ‘when’ be Thursday night against Wichita State?
The answer to the first part of that question is - no. Nesbitt will not play against the shockers on Thursday night at FedExForum.
Head Coach Penny Hardaway said since he just arrived on campus, Nesbitt is going through COVID-19 protocols and testing. Once his results come back, he could join the team next week. As far as the ‘when’ Nesbitt will play is concerned, Penny’s answer is short and sweet.
Nesbitt comes to Memphis as a four-star recruit and Sports Illustrated Preseason Prep All American. The 6′6″ Guard gives up the second half of his senior season in high school in St. Louis to enroll early at the U of M.
Because of the pandemic, if Nesbitt plays this year, it won’t cost any of his eligibility.
