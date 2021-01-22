Best Life: Placenta accreta, saving moms and babies

Placenta accreta has quadrupled since the 1980s, going from one in 1,250 pregnancies, to one in 272. Doctors say previous C-sections are the number one risk factor for the condition. Dr. Al-Khan and his colleagues monitor women throughout their pregnancies, deliver babies by C-section, and then sometimes remove the uterus. While a traditional C-section usually takes forty minutes, these complex operations take several hours.