Clouds this morning with some sun by afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds and some dense fog in spots this morning. Clouds should give way to some afternoon sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in northwest TN to mid 50s in north MS. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: It will be colder with lows around 30 under a mostly clear sky.
WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with increasing clouds by afternoon. Lows will be around 40 Saturday night with more clouds. Showers are likely Sunday with highs slowly rising through the 50s. Rain will move through Sunday night into Monday morning as another front moves across the Mid-South.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will move out by Monday afternoon with cool conditions returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop back into the low 50s both days. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.