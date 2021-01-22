Tigers welcome fans back to FedEx Forum with limited capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With COVID-19 restrictions loosening across Shelby County, the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team will once again have fans cheering them on, in-person.
A month ago restrictions were made so fans would not be in attendance for Tigers games, but fans didn’t actually miss much.
There have only been two Tigers home games since that change was made, because games were postponed.
Thursday night was the first Tigers home game since the end of December with limited fans in the crowds.
FedEx Forum plans to keep all of the original health and safety protocols in place.
It limits attendance to 20 percent which is around 3,500 people. In those first handful of games, they were averaging around 2,000 fans.
Masks have to be worn at all times unless you’re eating.
Concessions are limited and cashless transactions only. T
The U of M made the decision after working with the health department to safely find a way to open it back up to the community.
“It’s about creating momentum and energy for our Men’s basketball program and having fans there certainly allows for that,” Jeff Crane, Memphis Deputy Athletic Director said. “And certainly from a revenue perspective being able to sell tickets and allow season ticket holders to come back in is certainly a big part of it as well.”
Crane said there were no problems or contact tracing that led back to the first handful of games where fans were allowed at the Forum to start the season.
