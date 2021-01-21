A little sunshine ahead of our next big round of rain

Clouds will break tomorrow allowing sunshine for the end of the week and start to the weekend. That will be followed by a low pressure system Sunday that will bring the potential for 2 to 3 inches of rain in the Mid-South.

By Ron Childers | January 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 6:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 50.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs again near 50 along with overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, highs in the upper 50s, and overnight lows holding in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

