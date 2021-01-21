A little sunshine ahead of our next big round of rain

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s.