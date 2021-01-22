Man arrested after using kitchen knife in deadly Downtown stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars with pending charges after police said he stabbed a man to death near a downtown apartment building.
Thursday night, MPD was patrolling the area of N. Danny Thomas and Madison Ave. when Tommy Pitchman approached them saying a man named “Rodney” stabbed him.
He told officers he knew where the man lived.
While on the third floor of the apartment building, a man told police the suspect was inside of his apartment.
Police took Rodney Williams into custody where he later admitted to using a kitchen knife during the stabbing.
He will be charged with second-degree murder, according to police reports.
Pitchman was transported to the hospital, however, he did not survive his injuries.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.