Man arrested after using kitchen knife in deadly Downtown stabbing
Rodney Williams (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 22, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars with pending charges after police said he stabbed a man to death near a downtown apartment building.

Thursday night, MPD was patrolling the area of N. Danny Thomas and Madison Ave. when Tommy Pitchman approached them saying a man named “Rodney” stabbed him.

He told officers he knew where the man lived.

While on the third floor of the apartment building, a man told police the suspect was inside of his apartment.

Police took Rodney Williams into custody where he later admitted to using a kitchen knife during the stabbing.

He will be charged with second-degree murder, according to police reports.

Pitchman was transported to the hospital, however, he did not survive his injuries.

