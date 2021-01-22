POLICE: Man stabbed to death in Downtown Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for the suspect connected to a homicide that happened in Downtown Memphis Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a scene at N. Danny Thomas and Madison Ave. around 5:45 p.m., where they found one male suffering from stab wounds.
The suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.
MPD said this is an on-going investigation.
Anyone with leads on this case should call 901-528-CASH with tips.
