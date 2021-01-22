Mid-South attorney, 3 others charged in connection with sexual assault investigation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Mid-South attorney is facing charges alongside three other people after a sexual assault investigation in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The investigation began Jan. 10, according to Capt. Troy Galtelli with the West Memphis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Last Friday, WMC reported the arrest of 50-year-old Bryan Donaldson, a Crittenden County public defender. He was arrested a day earlier for rape and released on a $35,000 bond 34 minutes after being booked into jail. At the time, investigators told WMC they were not releasing any information on the case.
According to the West Memphis Police Department, three other people are now facing charges in connection with the same investigation. Charges including trafficking and kidnapping.
- Bryan Donaldson -- three counts of rape
- Randle Blair -- three counts of rape
- Ricky Gaines -- four counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, one count of trafficking of persons
- Victoria McClure -- one count of kidnapping, one count of trafficking of persons
No other details have been released. The case is still under investigation.
