MPD: Woman shot in leg while inside her home, suspect arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police has arrested a man responsible for a neighborhood shooting that left bullets flying in one woman’s home.
Kenya Buckley told officers she was inside her home in the 1000 block of Meda when she heard gunshots.
Shortly after, police said she realized she had been shot.
According to officials, five other people were also inside of Buckley’s home.
Witnesses gave descriptions and video footage of the suspect to police.
The suspect was seen firing shots towards a red Nissan Altima after an argument in the street in the video.
Within 10 minutes, police found Money OBryant, who had on the same clothes as the suspect a few blocks away.
He is being charged with six counts of aggravated assault, police said.
