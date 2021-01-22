New Tennessee vaccination plan has 65+ population getting COVID-19 vaccines in March; jailers now eligible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a new timeline for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution Friday.
According to the updated plan, Tennessee’s 65 and older residents are unlikely to be eligible for vaccinations until March with other age ranges now listed as “to be determined.” The previous timeline had the 65+ range beginning in February/March.
TDH moved correctional officers and jail staff to the 1a1 phase now in effect statewide, and added people living with medically-fragile children and adults to the 1c phase, which is estimated to begin in March/April.
TDH says the estimated timelines and phases are preliminary and subject to change.
Most of Tennessee has advanced to the 1a2 phase, including Shelby County. See your county’s current vaccination phase here.
As of Friday, Tennessee reported more than 438,000 COVID-19 vaccinations with more than 89,000 people receiving both doses. According to TDH data, 2.29 percent of Shelby County has received the first dose and 1.95 percent has received the second dose.
Read the updated Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.