‘Please don’t hurt my children’ SCS Superintendent urging lawmakers to vote against defunding schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, has a plea for Tennessee lawmakers - don’t pass bills that would defund schools.
This week, state lawmakers are in Nashville holding a special session to address learning loss related to the pandemic. One bill would require schools to hold in-person classes for at least 70 days this school year to receive state funds.
SCS is one of few schools in the state that remains virtual. Dr. Ray released a video Friday morning urging lawmakers not to move forward with the measure.
Governor Bill Lee is for the measure. The bill could be discussed on Friday. Be sure to stick with WMC Action News 5 for updates.
