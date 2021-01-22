Second doses of vaccine expected to begin Jan. 27, Shelby County Health Department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department said the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready next week.
Anyone who got vaccinated at Sycamore View Road and Lindenwood Christian Church from December 28 through January 3, 2021, is eligible.
Appointments will start the second week of February.
Individuals who signed up for a text notification on the Health Department’s vaccination hotline will receive a text notification with sign up information on January 25.
Check the SCHD website for more information on vaccination availability.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.