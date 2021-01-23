DCS Superintendent makes changes on statewide grading policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi’s Department of Education has changed this school year’s grading policy for districts. The superintendent of Desoto County Schools shared how students will be impacted.
School districts in Mississippi typically receive an accountability grade from the Department of Education for each school year.
Scores range from A-F, but this year they will not receive one.
“We appreciate the state superintendent and the state board of education for realizing the challenges that our teachers. and students and parents have faced this school year,” said DCS Superintendent Cory Uselton.
Uselton feels that the pandemic has likely caused learning loss for several reasons.
“We’ve had many students that have had to be quarantined. We’ve had students that have had to miss class because of COVID. We’ve had students who’s teachers have had to miss class because of being quarantined,” he said.
The grading changes also mean third graders will not need a passing score on their reading and language arts assessments to make it to fourth grade.
“And then our high school students this year are not required to pass our subject area tests that they normally have to pass in order to graduate from high school,” Uselton explained.
However, students will still receive individual test scores the district can evaluate.
“So we will still get good feedback on that state testing to see where our students are, where their strengths are and where their weaknesses are - as we move into the 2021-2022 school year,” said Uselton.
All school districts in Mississippi will keep the letter grades the state gave them in the 2018-2019 school year.
For DCS that grade was an ‘A’.
