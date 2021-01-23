DeSoto County vaccination site moves to Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 vaccination site in DeSoto County will be relocated to the Landers Center starting next week.
Starting Monday, people who have a vaccination appointment will need to go to the Landers Center located at 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven.
Space at the current facility is limited to 400 people.
State officials said a new location is the first step in getting more vaccinations done in the county.
“The Health Department has assured us that they will increase the number of appointments when the state receives more vaccination from the Federal Government,” said District 4 Supervisors Caldwell. “We want to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccination is able to get one in a timely manner.” The state is also working to increase the number of National Guardsmen to administer those vaccinations.
The Mississippi Department of Heath will text and/or email people with appointments to notify them of the new site.
You must have an appointment to receive a vaccination, a release said.
