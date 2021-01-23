Dry today but rain will arrive tomorrow

NEXT WEEK: Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the low to mid 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.