Dry today but rain will arrive tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be dry today but not for long as clouds will roll in tonight and rain will arrive tomorrow. The heaviest rain will fall Sunday night into Monday. No severe weather is expected but a rumble of thunder is possible.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers during the day along with highs in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the low to mid 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.