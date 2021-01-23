Mayor Strickland advises SCS superintendent to contact governor regarding proposed education funding bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We asked Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland his thoughts about Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s proposed bill that would withhold funding if a school district does not provide in-person learning.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray released a video with what he called an “urgent” plea to the governor to reconsider.
Strickland says he doesn’t have enough data to offer an opinion on in-person learning but he does offer this advice:
“But what I say to this whole issue is let’s call time and let’s not tweet at each other, let’s talk to each other,” he said. “So my recommendation to the folks at Shelby County Schools is, stop tweeting and call the governor.”
Tennessee lawmakers passed Lee’s plans to boost academics and increase teacher pay during a special education session this week.
But the bill to defund districts using virtual learning did not pass.
It could come back up during the next regular session.
