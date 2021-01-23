Millington man wanted on attempted murder charges involving woman, 5-year-old boy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police are searching for a man they say fired shots at a woman and her 5-year-old child Thursday afternoon.
Investigators responded to the shooting on Huffman Boulevard around 4 p.m. where 30-year-old Cordarylyra Aaron fired shots into a vehicle where the mother and son were, according to Millington Police Department.
MPD says the bullets struck the passenger side of the vehicle.
The victims were reportedly able to get away as Aaron followed them through the city.
He eventually crashed near Shelby Road and fled into the woods.
MPD says he’s wanted on two counts of attempted murder and if found, he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call 901-873-5624 or email p.jefferson@millingtontn.gov with tips. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 901-528-CASH.
