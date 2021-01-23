More Tiger Football transfers ahead this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four more Memphis Tiger Football players enter the transfer portal this week.
Among them is backup quarterback Connor Adair, a junior who left the team in November.
Adair played in two games last season and was not on the roster for the Montgomery bowl.
Junior tight end Tyce Daniel will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.
He had a two catcher for 12 yards, playing in eight games this past season and 20 over his career.
Linebackers coach Bert Watts is also leaving the program.
He’s going to auburn to join the staff of new head coach Bryan Harsin.
