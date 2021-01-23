Rain still expected by Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a cloudy sky overnight with lows in the low 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Isolated showers are possible, otherwise, cloudy with highs slowly rising through the 50s. Rain or a few storms will move through Sunday night into Monday morning a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s by Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with a passing downpour during the day Monday. Expect some clouds with lows in the 40s Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday with some sun but colder air returns Wednesday with highs in the 40s to low 50s and more clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday. It will remain chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows below freezing.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
