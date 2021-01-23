Rain still expected by Sunday night

NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with a passing downpour during the day Monday. Expect some clouds with lows in the 40s Monday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday with some sun but colder air returns Wednesday with highs in the 40s to low 50s and more clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday. It will remain chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows below freezing.