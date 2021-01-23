Reappraisal process underway in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County residents should soon receive brochures in the mail about reappraisals for tax purposes.
Reappraisals are required by law and are done every four years.
The goal behind them is to restore equity because property values change over time.
Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess says between 2019 and 2020 he is seeing growth all over the county.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic has put everything to a standstill. But guess what, property value do not stand still,” said Burgess.
Burgess says his office plans to ask the Shelby County Commission to change the reappraisal process from every four years to every two years.
Reappraisal can be appealed.
If you have any questions about the process call 901-222-7300.
