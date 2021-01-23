Tennessee Vols welcomes new athletic director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Vols introduced Danny White, the new leader of the athletics department Friday.
White, who spent the last five years as the athletic director at Central Florida, was ranked the fourth-best ad in the country by the stadium.
He said his goal is to regain stature as a dominant athletics brand in the SEC and make decisions that are in the best interest of the student-athletes.
Despite an NCAA investigation into a football recruiting violation, White still wanted the job, saying it adds to the challenge.
His first priority will be to find a head football coach after Jeremy Pruitt was fired Monday.
“I spend a lot of time researching and calling, I’m fortunate to have a pretty significant network in intercollegiate athletics and I realize it’s probably because of how I grew up,” he said, “But I can get a candid opinion about folks and really understand who they are from a character standpoint. I don’t want to be even interviewing someone if I have questions about that. And make sure that the person we’re bringing in to run our program is going to do it the right way, do right by these kids and is going to have an aggressive vision to get us highly competitive.”
White is planning to act quickly on the football hire.
He’s asking for the trust of all vols fans.
