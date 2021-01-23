Tiger’s Lance Thomas on the move again; enters transfer portal

Tiger’s Lance Thomas on the move again; enters transfer portal
Coach Penny Hardaway in the huddle with U of M players before a game (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | January 22, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 8:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers’ Lance Thomas is on the move, again.

The jr. forward put his name in the portal after 3 years with Memphis basketball.

Thomas transferred to the U of M from Louisville after the cardinals recruiting scandal cost head coach Rick Pitino his job.

RELATED: More Tiger Football transfers ahead this week

RELATED: Tiger Football sets spring practice dates

He was forced to sit out the 2018-19 season.

Thomas started 13 games as a sophomore last year, but saw his minutes severely limited this season, averaging 2.1 points, and 2.1 rebounds a game.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.