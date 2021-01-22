Tracking weekend rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with a northeast wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain during the day along with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows holding in the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.