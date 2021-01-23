Young Memphis man loses both arms in horrific crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wheelbarrow on the interstate changed a 23-year-old man’s life forever.
Blaine Howard has life-altering injuries that cannot be reversed.
Now, he wants to know where did that wheelbarrow come from.
“It’s very awful but I can’t let it change the person I was and I can’t let it change the future I want for myself, Howard said.
Howard’s life was changed forever after a crash on interstate 40 at Chelsea the day after Christmas.
That crash took both of the 23-year-olds arms.
He was riding his motorcycle after leaving work at Gossett Porsche heading west.
It was around 5 o’clock in the afternoon.
He said he was going about 60 miles per hour when he switched lanes.
“As soon as I got in the lane it was impact right there.”
A wheelbarrow in the middle of the road caused a horrific crash.
“It was very awful,” he said.
Blaine not only lost his arms, but he also broke his collar bones and fractured his neck.
Barry Cooper is Blane’s attorney.
“Apparently the person who dropped the wheelbarrow was seen by one of the witnesses pulled off the roadway over to the right.”
Cooper said the driver of the truck the wheelbarrow fell off of took off when traffic started backing up because of the crash.
Howard can no longer perform his job and unfortunately, he can’t do a lot of things.
“There’s a lot I can’t do and I’ll never have my real arms you know. So it’s definitely changed my life.”
He hopes to get prosthetic arms, but that’s expensive and can’t happen anytime soon.
He will have many medical bills.
“I wanted to do this interview just to see if anybody saw the wreck or knew or maybe saw the wheelbarrow fall off the truck or really knows anything about the incident,” he said. “I’m trying to figure it all out so I can know how all this happened.”
If you know anything about the crash call police.
Howard has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for his medical bills and expenses.
