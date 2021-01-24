Former LeMoyne-Owen coach, athletic director Jerry Johnson dies at 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former longtime LeMoyne-Owen athletic director, Coach Jerry C. Johnson passed away Sunday at the age of 102.
LeMoyne-Owen College shared the news on Twitter saying Johnson died in his sleep.
Johnson coached LeMoyne-Owen’s men’s basketball team to victory, winning the 1975 NCAA National Championship. It was the only team in the state to win a national title in any division and the only HBCU to be named an NCAA champ.
His team also won over 840 games and the SAIC Coach of the Year Award was named for him.
