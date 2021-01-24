Man killed in Frayser shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after shots were fired Saturday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Edenburg Dr.
Upon arrival, officers found one man shot and killed.
One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to reports.
The suspect drove a black Mustang and fled the scene headed southbound on Edenburg Drive, police said.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers.
