Man killed in Frayser shooting, police say

Man killed in Frayser shooting, police say
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 23, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 10:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after shots were fired Saturday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3900 block of Edenburg Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found one man shot and killed.

One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to reports.

The suspect drove a black Mustang and fled the scene headed southbound on Edenburg Drive, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.