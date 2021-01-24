Rain and a few storms on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms will linger overnight with patchy dense fog in spots. Temperatures will steadily rise through the 50s into the low 60 by morning. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s with a band of isolated showers or storms moving through between 11 and 5 PM. A few could be strong with gusty wind or small but not all locations will see rain or storms. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Expect some clearing with lows in the low to mid 40s Monday night.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday with clouds returning. Colder air returns Wednesday with highs in the 40s and more clouds. A stray shower or brief wintry mix north of Memphis can’t be ruled out on during the day. It will remain chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows below freezing.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
