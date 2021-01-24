Rain & a few storms likely through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is waking up to light rain this morning and scattered showers will be possible through this afternoon. With clouds and rain, high temperatures will park in the lower 50s. It will remain cloudy and wet tonight as well. Heavy rain will be likely late tonight and a few storms will be possible. You may hear some thunder this evening, but storms will not be severe. Temperatures will actually rise overnight, so it will feel slightly warmer tomorrow.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. 40%. High: 53 degrees. Wind S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain & storms. 80%. Low 53 degrees Wind SE 5-10 mph
TOMORROW: Cloudy with rain & storms possible. Windy 60%. High: 68 degrees Wind: S 15-20 mph
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the low 50s, and lows in the low to mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows near 30 Thursday night and close to 40 Friday night.
