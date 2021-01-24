Rain & a few storms likely through tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most of the area is waking up to light rain this morning and scattered showers will be possible through this afternoon. With clouds and rain, high temperatures will park in the lower 50s. It will remain cloudy and wet tonight as well. Heavy rain will be likely late tonight and a few storms will be possible. You may hear some thunder this evening, but storms will not be severe. Temperatures will actually rise overnight, so it will feel slightly warmer tomorrow.