89-year-old man attacked, robbed after accepting ride home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in police custody after authorities said she and another man attacked and robbed an elderly man.
Lee Houston, 89, said he was walking down Poplar and Leath when Antronette Armstrong, 42, offered him a ride home in her minivan.
He remembered her from his neighborhood, reports stated.
He told police a man who he didn’t recognize was in the car with Armstrong.
Houston said when he became worried that they weren’t going in the direction of his home, which is located in the 100 block Poplar, an argument started over gas money.
When they dropped him off, the man riding in the car pushed Houston down to the gorund and stole his wallet, police said.
They took $30 and fleed the scene, according to reports.
Days later, MDP arrested Armstrong for robbery.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.