Best Life: Woman opens sober bar to help recovering addicts

Rise Above Café is a place where men and women can hang out, take classes, grab a bite to eat, and talk to other recovering addicts. “My whole life revolved around using drugs, getting drugs, figuring out how to get money doing, you know, my whole life revolved around that. And when I came into sobriety, I didn’t know what to do with all of this time on my hands,” said Jordana LaPolla, a recovering addict. “It is a trigger for me. Just boredom, loneliness,” said Angelica Ciccarello, a recovering addict. “I come here, I shoot pool, I shoot darts, I talk recovery,” said Joe McDonnell, a recovering addict.