Congressman presses Tennessee governor over vaccine distribution in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) wrote a letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Monday questioning vaccine distribution in Shelby County.
With Shelby County being Tennessee’s largest county, its vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the state.
Cohen’s letter asks Lee to be proactive and “rectify the issue immediately” also calling attention to the disproportionate COVID-19 death rate among Black Memphians/Shelby Countians.
Of the county’s nearly 1,200 COVID-19 deaths, over 600 are among Black citizens.
Congressman Cohen’s letter reads in part:
“Shelby County has acted in good faith throughout this public health crisis and has taken the appropriate steps to issue stay-at-home orders and mask mandates despite the state’s reticence to issue state-wide guidance. Yet recent news reports indicate that the county is last when it comes to vaccination rates. These reports contradict your Administration’s announced policy of giving inner-city neighborhoods and rural areas an additional 5 percent increase in vaccine allocations.”
Last week, one of Shelby County’s top doctors, Dr. Jon McCullers told the Memphis Business Journal that the county is getting “shortchanged” by the state with the vaccine rollout.
County health leaders say they are lobbying for more doses.
